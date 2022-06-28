Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Leidos by 56.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Leidos by 5.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock opened at $101.69 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.72.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

