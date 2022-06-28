Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 217 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $326.24 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $186.61 and a 12-month high of $339.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.01 and a 200-day moving average of $289.37.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,802 shares of company stock valued at $28,300,233. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

