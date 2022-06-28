Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 219 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 72,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.49. The company has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

