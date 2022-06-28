Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $124.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.