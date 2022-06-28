Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,510 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $189.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.88. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

