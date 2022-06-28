SkyOak Wealth LLC Makes New $438,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $67.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

