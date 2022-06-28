SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $35.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Kristen E. Blum acquired 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $100,196.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,227.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $59,005.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,272 shares in the company, valued at $705,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFM. Bank of America lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

