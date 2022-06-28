ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,536,000 after acquiring an additional 261,413 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,552,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after acquiring an additional 247,272 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 974,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,797,000 after acquiring an additional 212,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,232,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,329,000 after acquiring an additional 202,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $6,075,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $176,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,882.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,385 shares of company stock valued at $651,974. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

