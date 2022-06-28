SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $469,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

