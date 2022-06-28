SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $469,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2022

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.62. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.51 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.