SkyOak Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 143,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 53,268 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

NYSE:AFL opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.