FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Takes Position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCB stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $507.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.95.

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Lane purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,654.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,073.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Lane bought 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.81 per share, with a total value of $49,837.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,453.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,777 shares of company stock valued at $113,143. Company insiders own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

