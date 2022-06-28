Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Teradyne by 218.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Teradyne by 963.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.66 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.18%.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

