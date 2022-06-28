SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,271.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,864,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,008 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,095,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,155 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,821,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after purchasing an additional 896,402 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,902,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,433,000. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NYCB opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

