SkyOak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.84 and its 200-day moving average is $95.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

