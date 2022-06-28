Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

