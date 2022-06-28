SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 125 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

DTE opened at $124.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.30. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

