SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 3,283 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,752,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,672,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,997,000.

VNQ stock opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

