FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 487.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 109,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 90,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,875,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

