Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Holdings Decreased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,116.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,216 shares of company stock worth $11,757,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

