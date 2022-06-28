Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 225.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,232,683 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $334,328,000 after acquiring an additional 55,577 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 89.4% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 20,839 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $181.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.67. The firm has a market cap of $180.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.03, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total transaction of $496,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,855,977 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

