Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 419 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,129,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,529,000 after purchasing an additional 168,213 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 2,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.88.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $93.09 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.