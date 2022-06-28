Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,396 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,937 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,846,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after purchasing an additional 133,751 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,128,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,515,000 after purchasing an additional 795,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.