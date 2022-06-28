Archford Capital Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.35% of Global X Social Media ETF worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOCL. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 2,362.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global X Social Media ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Global X Social Media ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in Global X Social Media ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

SOCL opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. Global X Social Media ETF has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.02.

