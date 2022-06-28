Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 844 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 69.2% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 95,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.96.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

