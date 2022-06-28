Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $885,000 Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.56% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBDU. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 1,053.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 71,580 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDU opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

