Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyd Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000.

DIAL stock opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47.

