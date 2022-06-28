iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBDS. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 984,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 168,598 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 36,483 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 449,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 113,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDS opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10.

