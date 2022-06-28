Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $649,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $158.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.48 and its 200 day moving average is $190.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $151.32 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.95.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

