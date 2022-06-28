Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,812 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,876,000 after acquiring an additional 541,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $173.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

