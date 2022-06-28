Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,145,000 after acquiring an additional 493,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after acquiring an additional 717,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $768,650,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USB opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.20. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

