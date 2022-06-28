Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.27% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 807,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,591,000 after purchasing an additional 374,286 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 413,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after buying an additional 105,797 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,859,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after buying an additional 28,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

