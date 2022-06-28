Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,164 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,718,000 after purchasing an additional 117,867 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,691,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFG opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $2,976,722.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,817,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

