Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $858,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JEF opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

