Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $906,000 Stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.51% of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MILN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 140,263 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,305,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 259,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 39,751 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MILN opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

