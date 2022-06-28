Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

