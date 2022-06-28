Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 1,258 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 7,194.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

FINX stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $53.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.