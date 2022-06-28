Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,487,000.

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $60.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

