Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $88.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.51%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,243.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,982 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

