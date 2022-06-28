Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $370,000.

Shares of SUSL opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.89. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $63.72 and a 52 week high of $85.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

