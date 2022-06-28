Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 289 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

