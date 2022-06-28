Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Life Storage by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after buying an additional 62,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.20.

LSI opened at $112.64 on Tuesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

