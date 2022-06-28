Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.35% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 119,411 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 178,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 65,620 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 49,779 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 68,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 54,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

HERO stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $32.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72.

