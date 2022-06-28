Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 219,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,195 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

