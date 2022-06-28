Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $230,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage by 102.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.64.

NYSE PSA opened at $313.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.45.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

