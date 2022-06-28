Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUE opened at $110.06 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.03.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

