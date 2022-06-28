Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 473 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,896,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in HubSpot by 24.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in HubSpot by 20.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $13,927,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $265,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $645.40.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,129.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,074 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,182 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $333.33 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.49 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

