Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Arrow Electronics worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In related news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 19,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $2,413,200.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,615.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $113.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.07. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.33 and a 1 year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

