Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $683,804,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 578,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after buying an additional 410,371 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,014,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,594,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,240,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NUE opened at $110.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.38 and its 200 day moving average is $128.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

