Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $9,817,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,316.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,286.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,580.32.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.