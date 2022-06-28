Diversified LLC Purchases 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Diversified LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,316.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,286.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,580.32.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

